good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.3 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
December 10, 2021
Article Search
Derek Sandoval, Khader Yasin, Noah Nelson, Arthur Parra, Karim Yasin, and Ethan Salcedo look to power the San Benito High wrestling team to its best season in recent memory. Photo by Robert Eliason.
FeaturedSportsHigh School SportsLocal NewsNewsSan Benito High School

San Benito High wrestling team ready to take opponents to the mat

By: Emanuel Lee
1194
0

In Karim Yasin, Khader Yasin, Ethan Salcedo, Arthur Parra, Noah Nelson and Derek Sandoval, the San Benito High boys wrestling team has its highest number of section-ranked preseason wrestlers in several years. 

Even so, Haybalers coach Steven Salcedo said it’ll be up to the athletes to perform and justify those rankings. San Benito kicks off the 2021-2022 season as host to the Fehlman/Baxter Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 11. 

“After the first couple of weeks, we’ll have a more clear look and see where everyone’s at,” Salcedo said. “Either way, I think we’ll have a great year and I’m excited to see what these guys end up doing.”

San Benito has a roster of 66 boys and eight on the girls team, which has a new coach in Mikey Soto. The top wrestlers on the girls team include senior Kylee Shackelford, who is ranked sixth in the Central Coast Section at 131 pounds, and Meaghan Ricker at 139 pounds, freshman Isabella Gutierrez at 145 and Hailee Talavera. 

Parra enters the season as the highest-ranked wrestler on the boys team, with the junior coming in No. 2 at 126 pounds. Salcedo, a 2002 San Benito High graduate, was teammates with Arthur’s dad on the San Benito wrestling team in 2000-2001. 

Parra is a transfer from Central Catholic in Modesto as his family recently moved back to Hollister. 

“It was a pleasant surprise to have him come in,” Salcedo said. “He didn’t get a season last year, but I know he’s another good kid who’s been wrestling pretty much all his life. We’re hoping he can make our kids a little better. He fits in well with the other lightweight guys like Ethan and Noah and can work with those guys.”

The Yasin cousins are both seniors and looking to end their prep careers with their best season ever. Karim is ranked No. 5 in the section and 38th in the state at 195 pounds, which is one of the section’s strongest weight classes. Khader comes in No. 2 at 220 and looks to improve upon his third-place league finish two years ago.

Salcedo said he’s looking forward to seeing how the Yasin’s improve as the season goes along, as they are coming off a grueling football season.   

“They already know how to wrestle, but the main thing is getting into a different type of body shape,” Salcedo said. “Football and wrestling are both demanding, but It’s just a different type of physical fitness. They’ll get there. They’ve been wrestling together since they were 5 or 6 years old, so they have the experience. It’s just a matter of putting the finished product on the mat.”

Ethan Salcedo, the nephew of Steven, is one of the team’s top returners. The senior is ranked No. 5 in the section at 120 pounds and finished fourth at 106 in the CCS Tournament as a sophomore two years ago, the last time the tournament was contested. 

Salcedo has unfinished business left after a disappointing Covid spring season. Due to a litany of circumstances, San Benito only got to compete in two dual meets. Salcedo lost both of his matches–albeit, to ranked competition–but it didn’t exactly leave a great taste in his mouth.

“I’m really excited to get back to a full wrestling season,” said Salcedo, who finished in fourth place at 106 pounds at CCS two years ago. “I’d like to get back to the semifinals match this year and win it, but I know a lot of other kids have that same goal as well.”

Another senior, Nelson, has earned the praise of the coach for his consistency and competitiveness in dual meets and tournaments. Nelson is ranked No. 9 at 132 pounds and went 2-2 in CCS two years ago. Sandoval is another athlete coming off of football season and looking to have another solid season on the mat. 

He’s ranked No. 8 at 152 pounds and plans on improving upon his 1-2 finish in CCS two years ago. Other potential standouts include Keith Pelaiz Jr. and Vicente Maldonado. Both Steven and Ethan Salcedo said this year’s freshman class—including Shane Wilbur, Aaron Rodriguez II and Tony Arroyo-Vega—can be something special if they continue to work hard and develop. 

“I expect in the next couple of years we’ll be talking about some of these guys at the top in CCS,” Steven said.

Balers senior Karim Yasin comes in ranked fifth at 195 pounds in the Central Coast Section. Photo by Robert Eliason.
Derek Sandoval looks to prevent a takedown from teammate Noah Nelson during a recent practice. Photo by Robert Eliason.

Sports editor Emanuel Lee can be reached at [email protected] and (831) 886-0471, ext. 3958.

Emanuel Lee
Sports Editor of the Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. PR of 3:13.40 at the 2019 CIM. Hebrews 12:1.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Sports

San Benito High girls soccer team looks to continue momentum from spring season

Emanuel Lee -
Coming off its first-ever appearance in a Central Coast...
Local News

Get rid of bulky items for free this weekend

Staff Report -
Get rid of your old, unwanted tires, furniture, mattresses,...
Local News

Bourdet’s tree farm decks the halls

Juan Reyes -
The Bourdet’s Christmas Tree Farm in Hollister has been...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

San Benito High girls soccer team looks to continue momentum from...

Get rid of bulky items for free this weekend