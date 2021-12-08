good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
December 10, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

CHP reports fatal accident on SR 129

Crash occurred east of Murphy Road in Watsonville

By: Staff Report
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision Dec. 7 on State Route 129 in Watsonville, east of Murphy Road.

Officers responded to an 11:54pm report Tuesday night of a solo vehicle driving too fast and then going off the roadway. According to the report, a female was walking near the scene and appeared injured, and a second person was no longer visible.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person trapped underneath the vehicle. 

At 12:27am, officers advised Watsonville Police to reopen one lane.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report

