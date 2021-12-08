CHP reports fatal accident on SR 129

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision Dec. 7 on State Route 129 in Watsonville, east of Murphy Road.

Officers responded to an 11:54pm report Tuesday night of a solo vehicle driving too fast and then going off the roadway. According to the report, a female was walking near the scene and appeared injured, and a second person was no longer visible.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person trapped underneath the vehicle.

At 12:27am, officers advised Watsonville Police to reopen one lane.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

