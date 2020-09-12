Bolado Park in Tres Pinos will be rocking this weekend as performers from throughout California are set to kick off the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month with an outdoor concert.

Dreamcatcher Studios will be hosting a drive-in event called Noche Caliente on Sept. 12, providing a night of live music and dancers to locals in San Benito County.

Vanessa Lovato, promoter for Dreamcatcher Studios, said the performers are coming from as far as San Francisco to Los Angeles. She mentioned they’re highlighting the Latino culture by bringing onboard artists from Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico and Argentina.

“It’s a collective Central American type of show, which is what excites me the most about it,” she said.

The set list includes Danza Azteca Centeotl, Athena Love Castillo, Folklor America, Diana Corzo, JC & Amanda, Frank Guerra, El Camino Cruisers and a special tribute to Selena.

The cost will be $45 to get in and guests are encouraged to buy their tickets online. However, electronic sales will be available at the gate. Cash will not be accepted.

Lovato said it wasn’t hard to organize the drive-in type style concert and they have some experience putting a show together during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dreamcatcher Studios, which is based out of Merced County, was informed that they weren’t allowed to do indoor shows. So, they made the move to become an outdoor venue and looked for nearby counties such as Stanislaus and San Benito.

Lovato, who has a background in entertainment, said it was vital to keep artists and performers doing what they love in order to maintain their sanity.

“Right now there are so many professionals that are out of work,” she said. “What inspired me was one of the musicians that we hired who posted on his social media, ‘When are we going to be able to play again?’”

That’s when Lovato stepped in and knew that they could provide those opportunities for them.

“Our main motive is just to provide the opportunities for people to do what they love,” she said. “And of course we have to be as safe as possible so we ask that people stay in their designated car stalls.”

The venue will max out at 50 vehicles and tailgating is allowed, yet, they ask that everyone bring a mask. Lovato said they were going to offer food but instead have allowed guests to bring their own food and drinks.

The guest will have a designated car stall and will need to stay by their vehicle.

“They’re going to enjoy the show from the comfort of their own car,” she said.

Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/noche-caliente-tickets-118580021035 to purchase a ticket that includes entry for the driver and guests. Use the promotion code “HOLLISTER” or “BAYAREA” to receive $25 off each purchase.