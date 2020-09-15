The Hollister Downtown Association announced Sept. 11 that the annual Street Festival and Car Show was postponed to 2021.

“We have made great efforts to modify and adjust to make it happen, however, there is not a way to safely hold the event that usually brings thousands of people to the downtown to enjoy the festival,” a statement by the association read.

Those who had applied to show their vehicle in the festival will be refunded.

The association stated that it hopes to hold a modified Lights On Celebration in November.

Etheric Networks announces new internet base in Hollister

Etheric Networks recently announced that its newest tower is now servicing the City of Hollister as well as much of San Benito County.

This expansion brings new internet options to thousands more businesses and residences, according to Etheric.

“Covid-19 has heightened the need for reliable internet access to serve San Benito County residents and businesses,” said Bryan Swanson, director of the City of Hollister’s Development Services. “Fixed wireless from Etheric Networks is a welcome solution that will not only serve the existing community, but also attract more opportunities to our region.”

Alexander Hagen, CEO, Etheric Networks, said: “These are extraordinary times, as households and organizations struggle to obtain reliable broadband access for working and learning from home. We are seeing an incredible demand, and our investment in new infrastructure could not have come at a better time. Etheric was founded to bring customers together, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy as we explore new ways to provide powerful services to our community while touching the land lightly.”

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Etheric spans the greater Bay Area, using a wholly owned fiber optic backbone and licensed broadband fixed wireless towers.