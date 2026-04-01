San Benito County has begun much-needed improvements to a deteriorating, heavily traveled stretch of Union Road around the southwest side of Hollister.

County officials this week advised motorists that later stages of construction will require intermittent lane closures and commute delays.

Work on the roughly $2.4 million project began March 23 with site preparation and utility work. Project contractor Graniterock has begun mobilization and other preparation work, with subsurface examinations and underground utility work continuing through early April, says a press release from the county.

Later-phase construction will consist of roadway repaving and underground work “to support long-term infrastructure reliability along Union Road,” county staff said. The project encompasses about two miles of Union Road from the intersection of Highway 156 to just west of the intersection of Riverside Road.

County staff said they expect construction to be completed by June 26, depending on weather. Construction is scheduled for 7am-3:30pm Monday through Friday, possibly extending to 5pm some days.

Motorists traveling on Union Road in the meantime may face temporary lane closures, delays and construction equipment traffic, the county said. Traffic control measures will be in place.

Supervisor Kollin Kosmicki said in a statement on social media that the project will complete the resurfacing of the entire 4.8-mile stretch of Union Road. He added that residents can expect to see similar construction work on other roads in the unincorporated county later this year, including San Juan Highway, Fairview Road and Lovers Lane.

“This is a big priority for the county, getting these roads fixed,” Kosmicki said.