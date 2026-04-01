Gavilan College will host a special one-night event May 1 featuring a free public screening of “American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez,” the acclaimed documentary by David Alvarado about the life and legacy of playwright, director and activist Luis Valdez.

Valdez will appear in person for the event at the college’s theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. in Gilroy.

David Alvarado

The evening will begin with a VIP meet-and-greet reception from 5-6:30pm on the Gavilan College campus, featuring wine, hors d’oeuvres and an opportunity to meet Valdez, says a press release from Gavilan College.

Hosted by the Gavilan College Educational Foundation, the reception is a scholarship fundraiser supporting Gavilan College students.

VIP reception tickets are available at bit.ly/gav51.

The free public screening of “American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez” will begin at 7pm. The public is invited to attend.

“American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez” traces the journey of the son of migrant farmworkers who became one of the most influential voices in American theater and film, says the press release. The documentary follows Valdez’s path from founding El Teatro Campesino in connection with the United Farm Workers to creating landmark works including “Zoot Suit” and “La Bamba.”

The film won the 2026 Sundance Audience Award for U.S. Documentary.

Widely recognized as the father of Chicano theater, Valdez has shaped generations of artists and audiences through work rooted in culture, identity and social justice. PBS describes the film as a celebration of his influential contributions to theater and film, and of the struggles and triumphs reflected in that body of work.