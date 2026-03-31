Police are investigating a March 30 shooting they think was gang-related on the 100 block of Meridian Street in Hollister, according to authorities.

About 5:30am, Hollister Police responded to reports of a shooting into a residence. Officers found gunfire damage at a nearby apartment and contacted the residents, Hollister Police Department said in a press release.

Witnesses said several people approached the apartment on foot and fired multiple times toward a second-story apartment, police said. The suspects fled southbound on El Torro Drive.

Officers searched the area but have not found or identified any suspects. Police said they found unspecified evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.

Although the precise motive for the shooting is unknown, police said the incident is being investigated as a gang-related crime.

The incident is the second shooting in less than a week in San Benito County. On March 26, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on Stallion Way following reports that someone was shooting a gun outside a residence.