Local residents, visitors, families and friends enjoyed sunny skies and mild temperatures this past weekend as they ate, shopped, danced—and otherwise let loose—at the San Juan Bautista Street Festival.

The festivities took place March 28-29 in the city’s historic downtown. Third Street and some side streets were closed to vehicle traffic. They were instead filled with ambling window shoppers, dozens of merchandise and information booths, a variety of visiting dining options—including tasty dessert treats—and a stage featuring live bands.

Local retailers and restaurants welcomed streams of customers, with some offering special promotions to help celebrate the festival.

Among the out-of-towners in attendance were Pat and George Peabody of Marina, who visit San Juan Bautista and its surroundings often.

“I hang out with the local Clampers and VFW,” said George, referring to the E. Clampus Vitus and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters in San Juan Bautista.

An audience gathered to watch the band Spit ‘N Mud on March 28 at the historic downtown San Juan Bautista Street Festival. Photo: Michael Moore

Salinas residents Juan and Isabel peruse a selection of plants at the Sassy Succulent Designs booth March 28 at the San Juan Bautista Street Festival. Photo: Michael Moore

Hollister resident Larry Brown enjoys an ice cream cone March 28 at the San Juan Bautista Street Festival. Photo: Michael Moore

People of all ages—including groups of families and friends—attended the San Juan Bautista Street Festival, March 28. Photo: Michael Moore