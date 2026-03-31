Visitors window shop March 28 at the San Juan Bautista Street Festival, which took place in the city’s historic downtown. Photo: Michael Moore

Local residents, visitors, families and friends enjoyed sunny skies and mild temperatures this past weekend as they ate, shopped, danced—and otherwise let loose—at the San Juan Bautista Street Festival. 

The festivities took place March 28-29 in the city’s historic downtown. Third Street and some side streets were closed to vehicle traffic. They were instead filled with ambling window shoppers, dozens of merchandise and information booths, a variety of visiting dining options—including tasty dessert treats—and a stage featuring live bands. 

Local retailers and restaurants welcomed streams of customers, with some offering special promotions to help celebrate the festival. 

Among the out-of-towners in attendance were Pat and George Peabody of Marina, who visit San Juan Bautista and its surroundings often. 

“I hang out with the local Clampers and VFW,” said George, referring to the E. Clampus Vitus and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters in San Juan Bautista. 

An audience gathered to watch the band Spit ‘N Mud on March 28 at the historic downtown San Juan Bautista Street Festival. Photo: Michael Moore
Salinas residents Juan and Isabel peruse a selection of plants at the Sassy Succulent Designs booth March 28 at the San Juan Bautista Street Festival. Photo: Michael Moore
Hollister resident Larry Brown enjoys an ice cream cone March 28 at the San Juan Bautista Street Festival. Photo: Michael Moore
People of all ages—including groups of families and friends—attended the San Juan Bautista Street Festival, March 28. Photo: Michael Moore
Some visitors to the San Juan Bautista Street Festival on March 28 brought their four-legged friends to the fun. Photo: Michael Moore
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Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

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