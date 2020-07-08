Carol Lenoir said she is ‘almost all back to normal’

Hollister councilwoman Carol Lenoir announced earlier this week that she tested positive for Covid-19, adding her to the list of surging cases within San Benito County. She said in an email to the Hollister Free Lance on July 7 confirming she contracted the virus.

“I will confirm I tested positive and I am almost all back to normal,” she said. “Thank you for your well wishes.”

Lenoir declined to discuss details about her illness or condition.

Lenoir and Councilwoman Honor Spencer had been attending council meetings regularly in the chambers at City Hall. Councilman Rolan Resendiz and Mayor Ignacio Velazquez have made themselves present in the meetings via Zoom.

Velazquez said he’s proud of Lenoir for being open about her situation because it’s important to be transparent with the public. He said when people see an elected leader share their story on having Covid-19 that it becomes more realistic for them.

“Transparency is very important and again that’s why I’m proud that (Lenoir) was willing to come out and let people know that she did get the virus and she’s dealing with it,” he said.

Velazquez said they’re going to continue doing city council meetings on the web and stick with the protocols such as wearing a face covering and keeping a six foot distance.

“(Lenoir’s) a very tough person and I’m hoping the absolute best for her until she heals,” he said.

Mugshot of Carol Lenoir