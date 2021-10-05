good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
72.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
October 5, 2021
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

County appoints Gellert as new Health Officer

Epidemiologist has over 30 years experience in public health

By: Staff Report
9
0

Dr. George Gellert, who has a 30-year career in public health including the last year with San Benito County, has been appointed the county’s new health officer.

The San Benito County board of supervisors appointed Gellert to the position Sept. 28. He is replacing Interim Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci.

Gellert has served alongside Ghilarducci for about the last year as Deputy Health Officer. Together with Health and Human Services Agency Director Tracey Belton, Gellert and Ghilarducci have “led this county through the most challenging public health times in recent history with the Covid-19 pandemic,” says a press release from San Benito County.

Dr. George Gellert

“Over the last 10 months, it has been my privilege to serve as Deputy Health Officer in San Benito County. Over that time, I have been highly impressed with the public health excellence, skills and dedication of the Health and Human Services Agency leadership and the entire Public Health team,” Gellert said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the team and our many community partners to put the Covid-19 pandemic behind us as soon as possible. And then, to returning to the advancement of the most innovative and high impact disease prevention initiatives which our county very much needs to reduce the risk and incidence of deadly chronic diseases, avoidable injuries, preventable maternal and child health issues, substance abuse and other causes of suffering and ill health in our community.”

Gellert comes to San Benito County with extensive medical and public health experience, says the county press release. He is a physician executive and epidemiologist and has worked in population/public health for more than 30 years.

He first worked in local public health as a communicable disease control epidemiologist with the Los Angeles County Department of Health, and then as Deputy Health Officer/County Epidemiologist with the Orange County Health Care Agency.

As the power of health information technologies to impact population/public health outcomes emerged, Gellert sought to engage these and served in leadership roles in the industry with initiatives such as WebMD and HCORP. He also worked in non-profit international health at Project HOPE, and with the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, where he built an interagency coalition to address the epidemic of cancer in low-income nations, according to county staff.

Gellert served as the Chief Medical Information Officer of CHRISTUS Health, one of the nation’s largest non-profit hospital systems, focusing on the adoption of the electronic health record by its 15,000 physicians in advancing the practice of evidence-based medicine to improve patient care outcomes and reduce medical errors.

Gellert has delivered more than 250 presentations at national and international public health and health information technology conferences. He is a scientific peer reviewer for 22 leading public health and biomedical journals and has more than 150 public health journal and book publications.

He is a graduate of McGill University’s Faculty of Medicine (MD), Yale University’s School of Public Health (MPH), the UCLA School of Public Health Preventive Medicine Program (FABPM), and Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government (MPA).

“Dr. Gellert is an experienced physician who brings to San Benito County a record of integrity and wisdom coupled with a commitment to community,” Belton said. “We are fortunate to have him as our Health Officer.”

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

Amazon logistics center officially opens for deliveries

Juan Reyes -
The Amazon logistics center broke ground nearly seven months...
Local News

Three earthquakes rumble north of Pinnacles

Staff Report -
Three earthquakes between 2.8 and 3.8 magnitude shook Monday...
Local News

Photos: Hope Harvest returns to Historical Park

Staff Report -
The Hope Harvest Festival was back at the San...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Amazon logistics center officially opens for deliveries

Three earthquakes rumble north of Pinnacles