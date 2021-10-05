good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 5, 2021
An orange star makes the spot where an earthquake of 3.8 preliminary magnitude struck north of Pinnacles National Park at 4:07 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Three earthquakes rumble north of Pinnacles

No injuries reported

By: Bay City News
Three earthquakes between 2.8 and 3.8 magnitude shook Monday afternoon less than two hours apart in San Benito County near Pinnacles National Park.

The first quake at 4:07pm was the strongest and was centered 14 km (8.7  miles) north of the national park and west of Salinas at a depth of 7.8 km (4.8 miles).

The next two measured 2.8 magnitude and struck 10 seconds and about a half-mile apart at 5:51 p.m. One was centered 7 km (4.3 miles) east of Pinnacles and Airline Highway at a depth of 2.9 km (1.8 miles)  and the other was further south at a depth of 6.8 km (4.2 miles).

No injuries were reported.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc. 

Bay City News

