Three earthquakes rumble north of Pinnacles

Three earthquakes between 2.8 and 3.8 magnitude shook Monday afternoon less than two hours apart in San Benito County near Pinnacles National Park.

The first quake at 4:07pm was the strongest and was centered 14 km (8.7 miles) north of the national park and west of Salinas at a depth of 7.8 km (4.8 miles).

The next two measured 2.8 magnitude and struck 10 seconds and about a half-mile apart at 5:51 p.m. One was centered 7 km (4.3 miles) east of Pinnacles and Airline Highway at a depth of 2.9 km (1.8 miles) and the other was further south at a depth of 6.8 km (4.2 miles).

No injuries were reported.

