October 4, 2021
A pair of kids look for the perfect pumpkin at the Hope Harvest Festival at San Benito Historial Park. The event was a nonprofit pumpkin patch on Oct. 2 and 3 that generates funding for cancer warriors at the Community Foundation of San Benito County. (Photo by Juan Reyes)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Photos: Hope Harvest returns to Historical Park

By: Staff Report
9
0

The Hope Harvest Festival was back at the San Benito Historical Park on Oct. 2 and 3 with plenty of pumpkins in various sizes, types and colors for people to choose from.

Hope Harvest is a nonprofit pumpkin patch and produce stand that generates funding for the Cancer Warriors Grants in San Benito County. 

Cathy Alameda, founder of the event, started the fundraiser for the American Cancer Society when she was diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago.

Over the past nine years they have raised more than $150,000 for the ongoing battle against the disease. 

A fund under the name Hope Harvest Festival/Cancer Warriors Grants was established at the Community Foundation of San Benito County, which provides grants to cancer patients in active treatment. 

The grant is for those who have a financial need caused by their cancer whether from high medical costs, loss of income or other circumstances.

Staff Report

