San Benito County officials will allow businesses such as waxing salons and tattoo parlors to begin reopening at the end of the week.

According to a press release, County Interim Public Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci approved for the county to move into Stage 3 for personal care services beginning Friday.

The guidance is for personal care that requires touching a client’s face such as facials, electrolysis and waxing.

The guidance also applies to esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services, electrology, nail salons, body art professionals, tattoo parlors, piercing shops and massage therapy that’s not associated with healthcare.

The guidance recommends that workers and clients must wear face coverings at all times. Workers should wear a face shield for eye protection when they are providing services that do not enable the client to wear a face covering.

For nail salons, pedicure bowls must be disinfected with an EPA-registered liquid disinfectant that is labeled as a bactericide, fungicide and virucide.

Nail salons should also use disposable supplies whenever possible. All single use items such as cardboard files, sand-bands for drills and buffers, disposable sandals, toe separators and applicators must be thrown out immediately after use.

For waxing services, pots that are running low must be emptied, cleaned and disinfected before refilling with new wax.

The guidance document recommends tattoo parlors and piercing shops to suspend piercing and tattooing services for the mouth and nose area.

Employers must also provide temperature or symptom screenings for all employees at the beginning of their shift. Any vendors, contractors or other workers entering the establishment must also be screened for temperature or symptoms.

As of June 15, there have been 125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County, and two deaths. There are 18 active cases and 105 people have recovered. A total of 3,357 residents have been tested for the illness, according to the county’s online Covid-19 data dashboard.

A complete list including new Stage 3 Guidance can be found at COVID19.ca.gov