An 18-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 25 Sunday night, according to authorities. A female passenger was transported to an area hospital with major injuries as a result of the collision.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the accident about 10:31pm June 14. Officers determined the male driver, a Hollister resident, was traveling in a 2016 Infiniti southbound on Highway 25, just south of Portogese Way, at a high rate of speed.

For unknown reasons, the driver allowed the Infiniti to travel off the roadway onto the dirt and grass embankment on the west side of Highway 25, police said. The vehicle rolled down the descending embankment several times.

Both the driver and 17-year-old passenger were ejected from the vehicle as a result of the collision, according to CHP. The driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the 18-year-old Hollister man’s name.

The female passenger suffered major injuries, police said.

Authorities do not know if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the June 14 collision. Anyone with information about the accident can call the Hollister-Gilroy CHP Office at (408) 848-2324.