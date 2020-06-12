Authorities are responding to a brush fire in the Park Hill area of downtown Hollister.

Hollister Police Department sent out an alert regarding the vegetation fire about 12pm. The blaze was contained to about two acres by 12:30pm, and firefighters prevented the fire from reaching nearby homes. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of North Street at Monterey Street.

The fire began on the north side of Park Hill and moved east toward homes located on North Street, according to police.

Hollister Fire Department responded to the fire, and police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene contacting nearby homes and asking residents to evacuate.