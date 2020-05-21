San Benito County officials announced May 20 that the Office of Emergency Services will be distributing free masks to businesses located within the county.

David Westrick, public information officer for San Benito County, said Emergency Services—along with the Governor’s Office—is set to launch a program to help businesses provide free facemasks for employees as services restart.

Those in need of masks can fill out an application at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/5ebc26f717e04486aff7f8b7334f21cc

Applicants will receive an email within 48-hours of submitting a request that will include a date, time and location for pick-up. Incomplete applications will not be processed and orders not picked up will be returned to stock.

As of May 19, there have been 63 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at two, according to county officials.

The data from San Benito County Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 2,041 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 1,951 have tested negative.

Of the 63 positive cases of COVID-19, two patients are in the 0-17 age group; 40 are in the 18-49 age group; 15 are in the 50-64; and six are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 81,795 total cases reported, and 3,334 deaths from Covid-19.