Drop off items to donate at Fire Station 4

Local representatives will host a farmworker relief drive in San Juan Bautista 11am to 12pm May 23 in San Juan Bautista.

The relief drive is a dropoff event to collect non-perishable foods, diapers and cleaning supplies for the region’s farmworkers. It will take place at Fire Station 4, 24 Polk Street in San Juan Bautista.

The drive will be hosted by Assemblymember Robert Rivas and State Senator Anna Caballero. Congressman Jimmy Panetta will volunteer at the event.