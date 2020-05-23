The Hollister Police Department today announced that detectives have made additional arrests stemming from a downtown shooting that took place two weeks ago.

According to a press release, Manuel Juarez, 18, was booked at the San Benito County Jail and a 17-year-old juvenile was booked at Juvenile Hall for the charges of attempted murder.

Both suspects were part of a shooting on May 8 at Jessie’s Gas that resulted in two 18 year old men who were treated for gunshot wounds.

According to the police department, witnesses came forward and downtown surveillance cameras were instrumental in the investigation. Detectives identified the suspect’s vehicle, which led them to speak with a family member of the suspected shooters.

A family member agreed to assist police with locating the suspects. On May 14, detectives and UNET Agents conducted a search warrant of a home on the 400 block of Rajkovich Way.

Hollister PD said the occupants were not home since the shooting took place but detectives obtained suspected evidence of the crime at the home. On May 15, Juarez and the juvenile turned themselves into detectives.

On May 8, Ulysses Urbina was also arrested for crimes related to an initial fight that escalated into the shooting.

Urbina was not believed to be the shooting suspect but he was taken to San Benito County Jail on a single count of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at The Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4330.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.