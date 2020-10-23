San Benito County has hired Benny Young as its new Resource Management Agency Director as of Oct. 19.

Young replaces former RMA Director Harry Mavrogenes, who died earlier this year.

Young has previously worked as the city manager for the City of South Tucson, Ariz.; assistant city manager for the City of Tucson; and agency director for Tucson, Cochise County and Pima County in Arizona.

Benny Young

He has spent the longest period of his career with the City of Tucson, where he worked for 29 years, says a press release from San Benito County. In that city, he started as a design engineer and progressed to assistant city manager, a position he held for more than nine years.

In 2011, Young and his wife, Bobbie, moved to Salinas, where he served as Director of the Monterey County Resource Management Agency for three years. He left Salinas in 2014, and later returned to Monterey County to work as interim deputy director for the RMA for public works and facilities. Bobbie worked as the community engagement manager for the Monterey Jazz Festival.

Benny Young earned a bachelor of science in civil engineering, with high distinction, from the University of Arizona, according to county staff. He is a registered professional engineer and land surveyor.

“We are really fortunate to have Benny on the team and be part of the solution to help provide much needed RMA services to the people of San Benito County,” said San Benito County Administrative Officer Ray Espinosa. “He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the county.”