The Hollister Police Department is teaming up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to give the public an opportunity to drop off any unused or unwanted prescription drugs, no questions asked.

According to the police, the free and anonymous National Prescription Drug Take Back Day pill disposal event will be stationed at 1790 Airline Highway on the parking lot on Oct. 24 from 10am to 2pm. They said the event was scheduled to prevent pill abuse and theft by having people get rid of potentially dangerous, addictive expired drugs.

The police said in a press release, “This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.”

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug Use and Health shows that the majority of misused and abused prescription drugs are stolen from the home medicine cabinet.

According to Hollister PD, flushing prescription pills down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose potential safety and health hazards.

Last fall, Americans turned in nearly 441 tons–more than 882,000 pounds–of prescription drugs at nearly 6,174 sites operated by the DEA and almost 4,896 of its state and local law enforcement partners, according to the police.

Hollister PD reported that the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 12.6 million pounds–approximately 6,349 tons–of pills during its 18 previous Take Back events in town.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day event go to www.DEATakeBack.com