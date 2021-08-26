good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
A map from gocountyexpress.org shows the different destinations in Hollister available via the new County Express On-Demand bus.
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

County launches on-demand bus service for Hollister

Cost is $1 per ride for adults

By: Staff Report
A new on-demand bus service launched by the San Benito County Local Transportation Authority transports riders to a variety of local medical, educational and community service sites throughout Hollister.

The County Express On-Demand bus was launched with a pilot program Aug. 9. It is the first bus service of its kind in Hollister.

The County Express buses will not have fixed routes or schedules, explains a press release from the county. Instead, passengers can schedule a ride up to one hour in advance using the County Express On-Demand smartphone application, which shows the next ride available for reservation and allows the user to confirm pickup and drop-off locations in Hollister.

“This is an exciting launch! We are offering more access to convenient and affordable transportation in Hollister,” said Mary Gilbert, Executive Director of the San Benito County Local Transportation Authority. “This new service is another way we can support our community’s recovery from the pandemic.”

Rides can be booked on the app or by calling 831.636.4161.

The cost is $1 per ride for an adult, with discounted fares available for children, seniors and people with disabilities.

Destinations available on the County Express bus include Hazel Hawkins Hospital, San Benito High School, San Benito County Library, Hollister Community Center, Superior Courthouse and San Benito County Health & Human Services.

County Express follows all public health guidelines to support safe travel on the bus, says the press release from the county. Operators frequently clean and disinfect transit vehicles and County Express has also installed additional safety measures. Passengers on County Express are required to wear a face covering at all times regardless of vaccine status. County Express actively monitors CDC guidelines and requires riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposed to Covid-19 or feel ill.

For more information, visit GoCountyExpress.org or call the administrative office at 831.637.7665.

Staff Report

