August 27, 2021
—Photo by Erik Chalhoub
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

County offers cash, gift cards as vaccination incentives

Residents, county employees vaccinated since Aug. 10 are eligible

By: Staff Report
San Benito County is offering gift cards and cash to eligible residents and county employees who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. 

The incentives include $200 in cash for those who have completed a full series of Covid-19 vaccination shots since Aug. 10, and $25 gift cards for those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine since the same date. A full series of vaccination shots consists of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. 

The board of supervisors approved the incentive program earlier this week.

The gift cards are available for those who have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on or after Aug. 10, says a press release from the county. San Benito County residents or county employees who qualify can pick up their $25 gift cards at San Benito County Public Health Services at 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite A-202, in Hollister. The location is open 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday.

Those eligible for a $200 cash incentive include county residents and county employees who have completed their vaccination since Aug. 10. The cash reward can be claimed at the county’s Health and Human Services Agency building at 1111 San Felipe Road, 10am to 5pm Monday through Friday. 

Eligible people must bring proof of identity, vaccination status and proof of their residency in or employment by San Benito County.

The county has dedicated up to $500,000 to the Covid-19 vaccine incentive program. Once all $500,000 has been rewarded, no more incentives will be offered. 

For more information about the Covid-19 vaccine, visit covid19.ca.gov/vaccines/. To schedule a Covid-19 vaccine appointment, visit the state’s MyTurn online system at myturn.ca.gov/.

Staff Report

Support Your Local Newspaper
