County moves into state’s least restrictive Yellow Tier

San Benito County has moved into the state’s Yellow Tier, the least restrictive level of Covid-19 regulations.

The California Department of Public Health announced June 1 that the county has met the requirements to move out of the state’s Red Tier. The move is effective June 2, and will allow county officials and local businesses to reopen more of the economy, according to county staff.

As of June 1, San Benito County has an adjusted Covid-19 case rate of 1.3 per 100,000 residents—a sharp decline from a rate that reached well into the double digits earlier this year.

Under the state’s Yellow Tier, which designates “minimal risk” in counties so labeled, most indoor businesses can open with modifications, according to state officials. Outdoor gatherings can host up to 100 people, and capacities for indoor business will increase to 50 percent under the Yellow Tier.

On May 21, the state announced that California will move beyond the tier system outlined in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Starting June 15, all business sectors listed in the Blueprint Activities and Business Tiers chart may return to usual operations, with exceptions noted for “mega events.”

As of May 28, there have been 6,088 positive Covid-19 cases in San Benito County, according to local public health officials. Sixty-three residents have died with Covid-19, and the county’s case positivity rate is 1%.