In this week’s episode, Emanuel Lee and Juan Reyes will dive into some CCS soccer to talk about which teams are moving on to the title game.

Then they’ll chit chat a bit about what it’s been like for them since the start of the shortened Covid-19 sports year.

And finally, they’ll end the show with updates on what’s going on with high school basketball, baseball and softball as they wrapped up their seasons this week.

We’ll have all this and more on… the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.