Governor now prioritizes doses for those 65 years of age or above

San Benito County is preparing to enter Phase 1B of the Covid-19 vaccination phase system as they continue to move swiftly through the first stages of administered shots of the vaccine.

Public Information Officer David Westrick issued a press release on Jan. 13 stating that people 65 years old and above have also been prioritized to receive the vaccine, especially those at the greatest risk of Covid-19 complications.

“In order to reach the age 65 and older population as more vaccine doses become available, the county is planning to conduct mass vaccination clinics that will vaccinate as many San Benito County residents in Phase 1B as quickly as possible,” he said.

Westrick added that the mass vaccination clinics will require unique safety considerations including physical distancing, masks and enhanced sanitation efforts. San Benito County healthcare providers, including pharmacies, private doctors and clinics are registering with the California Department of Public Health to become vaccinators.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Jan. 13 that a new state system is scheduled for release next week.

“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” said Newsom in a press release. “Individuals 65 and older are now the next group eligible to start receiving vaccines. To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccine into the state.”

The system is set up to inform individuals if they are eligible to receive a vaccine, according to Westrick. Those that are not eligible can register for a notification via email or text when they become eligible.

“This system will help counties, cities and others run mass vaccination events,” Westrick said. “This will include a way for eligible members of the public to schedule their vaccination appointments at those events.”

Phase 1A, which was split into three tiers, was set for a majority of healthcare workers and people who were directly affected by the virus. They have received or are in the process of getting their second dose of the vaccine.

San Benito County Public Health Services created an online vaccination interest form for eligible individuals applying for Phase 1B, which is split up into two tiers. However, Westrick emphasized this is not a vaccination appointment.

“It is a tool to eventually schedule a vaccination appointment,” he said.

The first tier in Phase 1B originally put individuals who are 75 years old and older at the top of the list. But the new changes by Newsom made it so that those 65 years old and older are also now a priority.

Others in Tier 1 include those at risk of exposure at work in education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture.

Tier 2 is for those at risk of exposure at work in transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential and sheltering facilities and services, and critical manufacturing. The tier also includes people in congregate settings with outbreak risks such as those who are incarcerated and homeless.

Westrick said those interested in participating in Phase 1B should complete an online Covid-19 vaccination interest form, which will add them to a contact list. He added that people will be notified where they can get vaccinated as the phases and tiers progress.

The webform will be available Jan. 14 and can be accessed at www.sbccovid19.us.

All counties, including San Benito, are allocated a limited supply of vaccine doses at this time due to manufacturer limitations, according to Westrick.

He added that Covid-19 vaccines are allocated from the California Department of Public Health, which means vaccine rollout continues to be determined by vaccine and personnel availability. San Benito County can only provide vaccinations to individuals in the phases and tiers that CDPH has directed the counties to vaccinate.

“It is uncertain from week to week how much vaccine will be made available to the county,” Westrick said. “CDPH also provides direction to counties as to which phases and tiers of vaccine delivery can be engaged, and which individuals should be vaccinated.”

For more information regarding Covid-19 vaccines, visit www.covid19.ca.gov/vaccines.