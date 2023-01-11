good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 11, 2023
Article Search
CalFire personnel are pictured rescuing one of the 15 dogs that was in need of evacuation from Lovers Lane Jan. 9. Photo: Chris Mora
CommunityNewsEconomyHealthLocal NewsFeatured

County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane

16 animals saved from rising floodwaters Jan. 10

By: Michael Moore
72
0

Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people and 16 animals from their homes in northern San Benito County as pouring rains and rising floodwaters engulfed homes, streets and properties Jan. 9, according to authorities. 

A total of 23 people were rescued from Lovers Lane, starting in the early afternoon, according to San Benito County Public Information Officer Monica Leon. Of the 16 animals rescued, 15 were dogs and one was a cat. 

The rescue efforts were complete by early in the evening Jan. 9, Leon said. No injuries were reported. 

More than 35 response units from the San Benito Sheriff’s Office, Hollister Police Department, CalFire, Hollister Fire, San Benito County Search and Rescue and animal control services were on scene to assist in the emergency rescue. 

The rescued residents had stayed at their homes despite numerous flood warnings and evacuation notices throughout the week—which escalated to a mandatory evacuation order by around 12pm Jan. 9. County officials had begun warning Lovers Lane residents to prepare to evacuate on Jan. 4 as Pacheco Creek looked to be on pace to swell over its banks, Leon noted. 

Sheriff’s personnel went door to door to notify residents of the danger in person, and tacked paper notices on the homes where there was no answer, Leon added. 

When the order to evacuate was called on Jan. 9, emergency responders set up a mobile command site near Lovers Lane, knowing that some residents were still home, Leon explained. 

By the time the Jan. 9 rescue operation started, only 11 people in the evacuation order zone had voluntarily left, and 80 either did not answer the door or declined to leave their homes, Leon said. Even as emergency responders were rescuing some Lovers Lane residents, 39 people still refused to leave their flooded properties. 

“Water rises fast, and there was a significant amount of rain to create this flooding,” Leon said. 

The most recent storm, which lasted from Jan. 9-10, dumped up to three inches of rain on some areas of South Valley. With the ground saturated from a line of strong storms in recent weeks, many waterways in the region didn’t have much time to subside before the latest downpour, according to weather experts. 

The waters of Pacheco Creek rose slowly with steady rains throughout the week, then rapidly engulfed homes on Lovers Lane as a Jan. 9 downpour prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order. Photo: Chris Mora

As of Jan. 10, mandatory evacuation orders were still in effect for Lovers Lane, as well as Lake Road, San Felipe Road from Highway 156 to the county line, Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road, according to county officials. 

The residents and animals who were rescued Jan. 9 were transported to a temporary evacuation center established at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building. 

Leon and other county officials urge people to keep an eye on the county’s website and social media accounts for the most updated information about the weather, flood warnings and road closures. 

An interactive map showing road closures and other disruptions can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/3zdswjx3

“We are currently putting up updates and monitoring all the notifications about the weather, and monitoring all water levels,” Leon said. 

Public safety authorities and neighbors on Lovers Lane used horses Jan. 9 to rescue dogs and other animals that couldn’t make it out of the rising floodwaters. Photo: Chris Mora
The waters of Pacheco Creek rose slowly with steady rains throughout the week, then rapidly engulfed homes on Lovers Lane as a Jan. 9 downpour prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order. Photo: Chris Mora
Emergency crews help rescue residents and animals from Lovers Lane Jan. 10. Photo: Chris Mora
The waters of Pacheco Creek rose slowly with steady rains throughout the week, then rapidly engulfed homes on Lovers Lane as a Jan. 9 downpour prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order. Photo: Chris Mora
The waters of Pacheco Creek rose slowly with steady rains throughout the week, then rapidly engulfed homes on Lovers Lane as a Jan. 9 downpour prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order. Photo: Chris Mora
CalFire personnel are pictured rescuing one of the 15 dogs that was in need of evacuation from Lovers Lane Jan. 9. Photo: Chris Mora
The waters of Pacheco Creek rose slowly with steady rains throughout the week, then rapidly engulfed homes on Lovers Lane as a Jan. 9 downpour prompted authorities to issue an evacuation order. Photo: Chris Mora
Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Community Foundation opens disaster relief fund

Staff Report -
Rotary Mission Ten is Jan. 28 The San Juan Bautista...
Business

Newsom proposes budget with $22.5B deficit

Staff Report -
California faces a $22.5 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin...
Business

Hazel Hawkins to close home healthcare department

Staff Report -
In an effort to cut costs as Hazel Hawkins...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Community Foundation opens disaster relief fund

Newsom proposes budget with $22.5B deficit