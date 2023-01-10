good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.4 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
January 11, 2023
Article Search
Hazel Hawkins Hospital
NewsBusinessEconomyHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Hazel Hawkins to close home healthcare department

Hospital says services are duplicated in community

By: Staff Report
21
0

In an effort to cut costs as Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) faces a potential bankruptcy, the San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors voted Jan. 6 to close the hospital system’s home healthcare department. 

The board’s vote was in line with a recommendation from Hazel Hawkins’ administrative team. The department, known as San Benito Home Health Agency, will close effective Jan. 31. Effective immediately, the agency will stop accepting new patient referrals. 

“This was a difficult decision to make,” HHMH Interim CEO Mary Casillas stated. “However,  with consistently declining volumes, it was a sound business decision. There are duplicate  services within our community that will be able to provide the needed home health care services to our patients.”

Current patients of SBHHA are the top priority during this transition, Hazel Hawkins said in a press release. Home health visits will continue through the end of January and SBHHA staff will work closely with key referral partners to ensure patients have continuity of care. 

The closure will affect 16 employees, four of whom are per diem, said hospital officials. 

In collaboration with the California Nurses Association and the California Licensed Vocational Nurses Association, the Hollister hospital will follow union contract guidelines for represented employees who may be eligible to apply for open positions within the organization. Non-represented employees will  also be given the opportunity to fill vacant positions within the District for which they are eligible. 

Hazel Hawkins’ board of directors on Nov. 4, 2022, approved a resolution of a fiscal emergency, which authorizes the hospital’s administrators to file a petition under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The hospital has not yet filed for bankruptcy.

Less than a month before that, the hospital board ended its contract with former CEO Steve Hannah. Appointed as interim CEO was Mary Casillas, who was formerly Hazel Hawkins’ Chief Operating Officer. 

At a special meeting Dec. 15, the county board of supervisors rejected a request from Hazel Hawkins staff for a $10 million loan. Hospital staff said that amount would have significantly helped Hazel Hawkins stay open through the fiscal emergency. 

The Board, however, agreed to advance the hospital’s expected payment of $1.1 million worth of property taxes. The payment would have been due to Hazel Hawkins in April 2023 as a regular disbursement of property tax revenues. The hospital was also scheduled to receive about $1.1 million for its December property tax revenues, according to HHMH staff. 

In late December, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital employees received notices indicating the Hollister hospital could close as soon as February 2023, according to HHMH administrators. 

The hospital’s issuing of Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications (WARN) to its employees follows a string of unfortunate financial announcements from Hazel Hawkins—including staff wage cuts and a hiring freeze. 

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Community Foundation opens disaster relief fund

Staff Report -
Rotary Mission Ten is Jan. 28 The San Juan Bautista...
Business

Newsom proposes budget with $22.5B deficit

Staff Report -
California faces a $22.5 billion budget deficit, Gov. Gavin...
Community

County rescues 23 people from Lovers Lane

Michael Moore -
Emergency public safety responders rescued nearly two dozen people...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
272FollowersFollow
1,097FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Community Foundation opens disaster relief fund

Newsom proposes budget with $22.5B deficit