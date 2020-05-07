The San Benito County Public Health Services department announced that the state selected the county as a no-cost Covid-19 testing site.

Dr. David Ghilarducci, County Interim Health Officer, issued a press release that said residents can get tested for Covid-19 at the Veteran’s Memorial Building located at 649 San Benito St. from Sunday to Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“This testing site will help San Benito County dramatically increase testing for some of our most at-risk community members, our healthcare and other essential workers,” Ghilarducci said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced that more than 80 community Covid-19 testing sites will be added across the state that focus on underserved communities.

Ghilarducci said the county testing site will be powered through a partnership with OptumServe, which is a federal government health services business.

According to the press release, OptumServe has extensive expertise in rapidly deploying and setting up health care services.

OptumServe has worked closely with the military under the leadership of former Army Surgeon General and retired Lieutenant General Patty Horoho.

“Thanks to San Benito County and to OptumServe for the collaboration to make these testing sites possible,” said Charity Dean, M.D., Assistant Director of the California Department of Public Health.

Testing will be available to all residents with a focus—but not limited—to underserved populations, healthcare employees, essential workers and those more than 60 years old.

Testing is also accessible to those with chronic illnesses but by appointment only.

Appointments are available by calling 888-634-1123 or going online at lhi.care/Covidtesting.