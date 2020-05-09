The Hollister Police Department reported a shooting near Jessie’s Gas on May 8 resulted in a pair of teenagers being transported to the hospital and an arrest.

Hollister PD issued a press release today that said two 18 year old men were treated for gunshot wounds, flown to a trauma center and were in serious condition.

Ulysses Urbina was detained as the driver of a vehicle that matched the description of one that was involved in the fight and shooting. He was later arrested for crimes related to the initial fight.

Urbina is not believed to be the shooting suspect. He was taken to San Benito County Jail on a single count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime.

Police officers responded to a call Friday at 6:11 p.m. of shots being fired at Jessie’s Gas at 710 San Benito Street.

Hollister PD reported that several calls were made to 9-1-1 claiming that there was a fight that led to people possibly being shot.

Officers located the crime scene and discovered the gunshot victims had been transported by a private vehicle to Hazel Hawkins Hospital.

Hollister PD is seeking information about a newer model, dark colored 4-door sedan that was seen leaving the area and was occupied by the other parties involved in the altercation and shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is requested to contact the Detective Bureau at The Hollister Police Department at 831-636-4330.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.