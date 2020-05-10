Downtown Hollister was taken over by shiny classic vehicles and loud engines on May 9 as part of the Shelter-In-Car Cruise.

Dozens of cars, trucks and motorcycles cruised down San Benito Street just before sunset, drawing local residents and store owners to watch.

Hollister resident Adrian Rodarte said he heard about the event by word of mouth.

He mentioned that Saturday’s cruise was a bit of a boost to get people out of the house since the San Benito County shelter-in-place order was issued March 17.

“You’ve never seen San Benito Street packed like this ever since it all started,” Rodarte said. “It’s cool, I like it.”

Rodarte said he loves being around classic cars and new ones along with motorcycles, which he rode into town.

“Is it safe? I don’t know,” Rodarte said. “It might be, it might not be…just as long as we’re keeping our distance and staying in our cars.”

Hollister native Andres Rodriguez said it was great to see people get out and enjoy themselves during a peaceful cruise.

He mentioned that his dream car is a 1964 Chevy Impala, which was on display on Saturday, or an older Lincoln Continental.

“This is dope,” he said. “I thought we were going to have a problem with the cops but it’s all love.”

Rodriguez, 27, said that having a “Cruise Night” was amazing to him, especially because the Hollister Independence Motorcycle Rally was cancelled this year.

“This is something put on by the community, it’s not harming anyone,” Rodriguez said. “We’re just enjoying classic whips and music…it’s literally the perfect vibe.”