good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 10, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedNewsHealthLocal News

County: Resist the urge to leave home Easter weekend

County remains under stay-home order

By: Staff Report
6
0

Easter weekend is usually a time for celebrating with family and friends and gathering for religious services. This Easter weekend, though, San Benito County authorities are strongly urging residents to stay home as the health officer’s shelter-at-home order remains in effect.

“As our community heads into this holiday weekend we remind everyone that it is critical to the overall health of our region, to continue to recognize and adhere to the current Shelter in Place order,” reads an April 10 press release from San Benito County. “This is a county and state order and it is enforceable by law.”

Easter Sunday is on April 12. The press release continues:

“Continue to practice social distancing, maintain a minimum of six feet from others while doing essential activities like exercising or walking the dog, or traveling or shopping for essential items, such as food or medication. Please refrain from non-essential travel, including traveling on foot, bicycle, public transportation or automobile.
“Do not gather in outdoor spaces, host or attend social gatherings, use recreational areas, parade in vehicles or other non-essential activities. Instead stay connected with friends and loved ones, using your phone or devices.


“Please stay home this holiday weekend, leave your home only when absolutely necessary, such as reporting to an essential job or seeking medical care.”

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Woman arrested for DUI after Hollister crash

Staff Report |
Police arrested a Gilroy woman after she led officers and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Hollister, according to authorities.
Read more
Local News

Local company makes face shields for hospital

Staff Report |
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) received 16 frames and 75 face shields, courtesy of the PacSci EMC Engineers in Hollister. The shields are being used by hospital staff amidst a shortage of personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Local News

A century in style

jreyes2 |
Catherine Milias Dabo turned 100 years old during the COVID-19 crisis, but the pandemic didn’t stop her from celebrating in style.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Woman arrested for DUI after Hollister crash

Local company makes face shields for hospital