Easter weekend is usually a time for celebrating with family and friends and gathering for religious services. This Easter weekend, though, San Benito County authorities are strongly urging residents to stay home as the health officer’s shelter-at-home order remains in effect.

“As our community heads into this holiday weekend we remind everyone that it is critical to the overall health of our region, to continue to recognize and adhere to the current Shelter in Place order,” reads an April 10 press release from San Benito County. “This is a county and state order and it is enforceable by law.”

Easter Sunday is on April 12. The press release continues:

“Continue to practice social distancing, maintain a minimum of six feet from others while doing essential activities like exercising or walking the dog, or traveling or shopping for essential items, such as food or medication. Please refrain from non-essential travel, including traveling on foot, bicycle, public transportation or automobile.

“Do not gather in outdoor spaces, host or attend social gatherings, use recreational areas, parade in vehicles or other non-essential activities. Instead stay connected with friends and loved ones, using your phone or devices.



“Please stay home this holiday weekend, leave your home only when absolutely necessary, such as reporting to an essential job or seeking medical care.”