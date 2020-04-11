good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.9 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 10, 2020
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Woman arrested for DUI after Hollister crash

Suspect is a Gilroy resident

By: Staff Report
2
0

Police arrested a Gilroy woman after she led officers and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Hollister, according to authorities.

About 4:15pm April 8, 911 received a call reporting a reckless driver near Santa Ana Road and Highway 25, according to Hollister Police. Dispatchers advised officers of the vehicle’s description and direction of travel.

Hollister Police Officer Julio Martinez was in the area and quickly located the car traveling south on Highway 25, just south of Meridian Street, police said. Martinez saw the vehicle driving recklessly and initiated a traffic stop. However, the vehicle continued through a red light and eastbound on Sunnyslope Road.

Catrina Rose Molina

The reckless vehicle drove onto northbound Fairview Road and continued at speeds up to 100 mph, according to police. More officers and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the pursuit.

The driver, later identified as Catrina Rose Molina, 37, of Gilroy, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked car, police said. Molina tried to flee on foot from the crash scene, but she was quickly detained by officers.

Molina was arrested at the scene and booked at the county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and evading, according to police.

Molina suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital before booking. The crash resulted in the closure of Fairview Road while the California Highway Patrol conducted a collision investigation.

“Luckily, there were no other injuries and no one else was in the area at the time of the crash,” reads a press release from Hollister PD.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

County: Resist the urge to leave home Easter weekend

Staff Report |
This Easter weekend, though, San Benito County authorities are strongly urging residents to stay home as the health officer’s shelter-at-home order remains in effect.
Read more
Local News

Local company makes face shields for hospital

Staff Report |
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital (HHMH) received 16 frames and 75 face shields, courtesy of the PacSci EMC Engineers in Hollister. The shields are being used by hospital staff amidst a shortage of personal protection equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.
Read more
Local News

A century in style

jreyes2 |
Catherine Milias Dabo turned 100 years old during the COVID-19 crisis, but the pandemic didn’t stop her from celebrating in style.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

County: Resist the urge to leave home Easter weekend

Local company makes face shields for hospital