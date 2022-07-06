Cousins Jesse and Victor Guerrero look to stay unbeaten in next pro boxing bouts

The knockouts keep coming for Jesse James Guerrero. The recent Mount Madonna High School graduate is 4-0 in his brief professional boxing career entering his July 23 bantamweight match in Rosarito, Mexico.

All of his bouts have been in Mexico and all have been decided by knockout. In his last fight on May 21 in Tijuana, Guerrero was victorious via second-round KO. The Gilroy resident said he was boxing a 30-year-old who had 10 fights to his credit.

Because of that, Guerrero knew he had to be a bit cautious at the start.

“I managed my pace because the guy had more experience than me,” Guerrero said. “I had to keep it cool, keep it calm and not just go in for the knockout. I did my thing, outboxed him and figured him out.”

In the second round, Guerrero started landing some combinations and backed his opponent up into the corner before landing a right overhand to the chin to score the knockout. Jesse is trained by his grandfather, Ruben Guerrero Sr.; his dad, Ruben Guerrero; and his uncle, Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero.

“The finish was satisfying because it happened right in front of my family and the crowd cheered for me,” Jesse said.

When Jesse is in training camp, he usually stays at his grandfather’s house. Guerrero Sr. said that’s done to eliminate any distractions and to keep his fighters focused on the task at hand. Guerrero Sr. acknowledged with every win, Jesse will get matched up with a tougher opponent.

If everything goes according to plan, Guerrero Sr. said, Jesse will run his record to 10-0 before receiving a title shot from one of Mexico’s sanctioned boxing organizations.

“Then after that, we would have Jesse defend his title in the United States,” Guerrero Sr. said. “He’s an American fighter, but they love him over there in Mexico. He’s getting a lot of publicity and getting the Mexican people behind him. They like the way he represents himself, and they know he has the goods to be a champion.”

Jesse said when he’s in training mode, he eats, sleeps and boxes, and everything else is a mere footnote. For his next fight, Jesse wants to box well and win, whether it’s a unanimous decision or knockout.

“If a knockout comes, a knockout comes,” he said. “But when you look too hard for a knockout, you’re usually the one getting dropped on the canvas. So as long as I get the win, it’s all good.”

Guerrero Sr. said Jesse is coming along nicely and takes well to his advice and Robert’s tutelage.

“Jesse is learning a lot of good stuff from Robert and is learning to fight like a real pro, not an amateur,” Guerrero Sr. said. “I think he’s going to be a really good, strong and smart professional fighter. He’s been sparring and looking good doing the things he has to do.”

Jesse isn’t the only member of the Guerrero family who is on the rise. His cousin, Victor Guerrero, is a 2018 Christopher High graduate and competes at 154 pounds. The 23-year-old is 6-0 with five knockouts in his brief pro career and will also be fighting July 23 on the same card as Jesse in Rosarito.

Victor Guerrero (6-0) next fights in Rosarito, Mexico, on July 23. Photo provided by Ruben Guerrero.

