As of Nov. 25, there have been 1,784 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county, which is an increase of 307 cases reported since Nov. 2. The local death count remains at 16, according to San Benito County Public Health officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The county’s Covid-19 dashboard shows that there are currently 117 active cases with 17 new cases as of Wednesday afternoon. There’s been 19,242 patients tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 17,435 have tested negative and 1,651 patients have recovered.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that of the 1,784 positive cases of Covid-19, 63 patients are in the 0-4 age group; 450 are in the 5-24 age group; 787 are in the 25-49; 337 patients are in the 50-64 age group; and 146 are age 64 or older.

County public health officials also report that the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 are going up at a rapid pace, slowing down any progress to move into the next level of the California Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

The data from the community newsletter shows that San Benito County continues to be at the most restricted purple “widespread” risk level as of Nov. 25.

The county, according to state data, had a case rate of 22.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 6.5 percent for the week ending Nov. 18.

The new numbers are well above the previous data that showed 15.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 6.3 percent for the week ending Nov. 10. The “widespread” risk level factors is more than seven daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of more than 8 percent.

The statewide data shows 24.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents and a test positivity rate of 6.2 percent for the week ending Nov. 10.

At a minimum, counties must remain in a tier for at least three weeks before moving forward from the purple “widespread” tier to the red “substantial” tier after meeting the criteria of the less restrictive level for 14 consecutive days.

The limits for the “substantial” tier are no more than 4-7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate between 5-8 percent. Data is reviewed weekly and tiers are updated on Tuesdays.