As of July 24, there have been 521 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at two, according to county officials.

The data from San Benito County Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 8,093 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 7,545 have tested negative and 484 patients have recovered.

Of the 521 positive cases of Covid-19, 67 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 295 are in the 18-49 age group; 112 are in the 50-64; and 47 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 425,616 total cases reported, and 8,027 deaths from Covid-19.