The District 4 seat on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors will be up for election in November following Jim Gillio’s resignation, which goes into effect July 31.

The nomination period runs Aug. 1-7. The successful candidate will be elected by the highest vote earner in the Nov. 3 general election, and will complete the remaining two years of the term.

Gillio, who was elected in 2018, announced his resignation during the board’s meeting July 21, citing the need to spend more time with his business and family.

District 4 encompasses the majority of south San Benito County, as well as southeast Hollister, Tres Pinos, Cielo Vista, Stone Gate, Ridgemark, Paicines, Panoche, Pinnacles, Bitterwater and New Idria.

For information, visit tinyurl.com/yxb2vbh8.