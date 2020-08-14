As of Aug. 13, there have been 792 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in San Benito County. The local death count remains at four, according to county officials.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 9,975 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 9,156 have tested negative and 727 patients have recovered from the virus.

Of the 792 positive cases of Covid-19, 107 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 448 are in the 18-49 age group; 161 are in the 50-64; and 75 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 586,056 total cases reported, and 10,648 deaths from Covid-19.