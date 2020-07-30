San Benito County officials are reporting another surge of Covid-19 cases in the county including another jump in the local death count.

As of July 29, county officials reported a fourth death and 601 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county, which is 17 more reported since the previous evening. Both deaths this week were the first in the area in 17 weeks.

Confirmed cases include patients who have since recovered and those who are deceased.

The data from the Public Health Services’ latest community newsletter shows that 8,576 patients have been tested for the novel coronavirus locally. Of these, 7,948 have tested negative and 529 patients have recovered.

Of the 601 positive cases of Covid-19, 80 patients are in the 0-17 age group; 336 are in the 18-49 age group; 130 are in the 50-64; and 55 are age 65 or older.

In California, there have been 475,305 total cases reported, and 8,715 deaths from Covid-19. The California Public Health Department reported 197 deaths on July 28, which was a new record high. The 7-day average of new cases per day is 8,818.