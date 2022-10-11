good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 11, 2022
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNewsHealth

Covid-19 testing site reduces hours starting next week

OptumServe clinic open three days a week as of Oct. 16

By: Michael Moore
Starting Oct. 16, a local Covid-19 testing service will change their hours of operation in San Benito County. Mobile testing services will remain available at various locations throughout the week. 

The OptumServe clinic will offer its Covid-19 PCR and Rapid Antigen testing and treatment services only three days a week instead of five days a week, according to San Benito County officials. The change in schedule is announced as Covid-19 home test availability increases for the public, and as the number of active cases decreases in San Benito County. 

The OptumServe clinic—located at 930 Sunset Drive, Building 2, Suite B in Hollister—has been directed by the California Department of Public Health to change its availability to provide Covid-19 testing services for San Benito County residents.

The site will continue operating from 7am-3pm, but only on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week, said Nic Calvin, Deputy Director for San Benito Public Health Services.

OptumServe will continue to provide Covid-19 testing and treatment with their mobile clinic throughout the county from 10am-6pm (closed 2-3pm for lunch). The mobile locations are:

– Wednesday: Brigantino Park, 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister;

– Thursday: San Juan School Soccer Field, 100 Nyland Drive in San Juan Bautista;

– Friday: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7290 Airline Highway in Tres Pinos;

– Saturday: Brigantino Park, 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister;

– Sunday: Brigantino Park, 2073 San Juan Hollister Road in Hollister.

Testing and treatment services through OptumServe in San Benito County are at no cost to the recipient, according to the county.

For more information on making an appointment for testing, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888.634.1123. For Covid-19 or flu vaccination appointments at the health department, visit myturn.ca.gov or call 1.833.422.4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under the age of 18 to receive a vaccination. 

Visit Vaccinate All 58 online at vaccinateall58.com to learn more about safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 6 months of age and older.   

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

