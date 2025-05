A vegetation fire in Hollister burned almost 11 acres off Thomas Road on May 24. Cal Fire responded to the blaze just before 3pm. The fire burned about six acres before firefighters arrived. Cal Fire quickly contained the blaze, which ultimately burned about 10.6 acres of grass, according to the Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit. The Hollister Fire Department also responded to the fire. No injuries or structure damage were reported.

