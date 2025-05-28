The Hollister Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 43-year-old local resident.

The morning of May 23, officers responded to an emergency medical call on the 1200 block of East Park Street, where an individual was found unresponsive, police said in a press release.

The individual—later identified as Juan Jose Meza—was pronounced dead at the scene by Hollister Fire personnel.

Meza appeared to have been deceased for several hours before emergency personnel were contacted, police said.

The Hollister Police Detective Bureau has taken over the investigation of this suspicious death, and is gathering evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Hollister Police Department is requesting assistance from any potential witnesses in connection with this incident, says the press release.

If anyone observed anything unusual in the area between the Aspen Dental location and the Chipotle restaurant the night of May 22 or have any information related to this incident, they can reach out to the Hollister Police Department at 831.638.4331.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

