Crews start work on Highway 156 expressway

A project to build a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 between San Juan Bautista and Hollister is set to begin, resulting in traffic delays for commuters and other travelers over the coming months, according to Caltrans.

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will be located immediately south of the existing Highway 156 alignment, says a press release from the California Department of Transportation. The 5.2-mile project will begin at The Alameda in San Juan Bautista and continue to the east side of Fourth Street in Hollister.

The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2024, according to Caltrans.

Initial construction work will consist of overnight activity to apply new striping and install k-rail along segments of Highway 156 just off the shoulder.

Starting Aug. 21, motorists can expect one-way traffic control in both directions of Highway 156, from 9am-5pm. Overnight, one-way traffic controls will be in place through the morning of Aug. 26, says the Caltrans press release. The location of the traffic controls will vary each night depending on where crews are installing k-rail barriers.

After the k-rail is in place, crews will work behind the barriers to perform initial clearing and earthwork activities. Only occasional traffic control is anticipated on an as needed basis during this project, according to Caltrans. Most of the work is focused along the new alignment of Highway 156 and away from the existing roadway.

During construction, access will be closed from Highway 156 to Mission Vineyard Road in San Juan Bautista. Travelers also will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Road from Union Road.

The contractor for the project is Teichert Construction of Sacramento.

Check for updates on the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project on the Council of San Benito County Governments web page at: http://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates/

“Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones,” says the press release.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5