good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
68.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 25, 2022
Article Search
NewsEconomyFeaturedLocal News

Crews start work on Highway 156 expressway

Project will install new alignment on 5.2-mile stretch of road

By: Staff Report
125
0

A project to build a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 between San Juan Bautista and Hollister is set to begin, resulting in traffic delays for commuters and other travelers over the coming months, according to Caltrans.

The San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project will be located immediately south of the existing Highway 156 alignment, says a press release from the California Department of Transportation. The 5.2-mile project will begin at The Alameda in San Juan Bautista and continue to the east side of Fourth Street in Hollister.

The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2024, according to Caltrans. 

Initial construction work will consist of overnight activity to apply new striping and install k-rail along segments of Highway 156 just off the shoulder. 

Starting Aug. 21, motorists can expect one-way traffic control in both directions of Highway 156, from 9am-5pm. Overnight, one-way traffic controls will be in place through the morning of Aug. 26, says the Caltrans press release. The location of the traffic controls will vary each night depending on where crews are installing k-rail barriers. 

After the k-rail is in place, crews will work behind the barriers to perform initial clearing and earthwork activities. Only occasional traffic control is anticipated on an as needed basis during this project, according to Caltrans. Most of the work is focused along the new alignment of Highway 156 and away from the existing roadway.

During construction, access will be closed from Highway 156 to Mission Vineyard Road in San Juan Bautista. Travelers also will not be able to access San Juan Hollister Road from Union Road. 

The contractor for the project is Teichert Construction of Sacramento. 

Check for updates on the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project on the Council of San Benito County Governments web page at: http://sanbenitocog.org/transportation-updates/

“Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones,” says the press release. 

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Benito County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805.549.3318 or visit the District 5 website at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Renderings from the Council of San Benito County Governments website show details of the proposed San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project. Images courtesy of sanbenitocog.org.
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: Devii Rao performs Sept. 10; Open Studios tour returns

Staff Report -
Squires named to Dean’s List Hollister resident Emma Squires was...
Gavilan College

Former Hollister players look to play key roles in Gavilan’s turnaround

Emanuel Lee -
From strictly a won-loss standpoint, the Gavilan College football...
Health

Hospitals, clinics ‘desperate’ for blood

Michael Moore -
More than two years after the Covid-19 pandemic started,...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,826FansLike
266FollowersFollow
1,124FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: Devii Rao performs Sept. 10; Open Studios tour returns

Former Hollister players look to play key roles in Gavilan’s turnaround