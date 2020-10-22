From a young age, Dan Valcazar has found himself taking on roles that require strong leadership skills ranging from team captain of the wrestling team to part of the top trio of trumpeters for the high school band.

The 60-year-old former San Jose Police Department acting lieutenant said that leadership is his top candidacy position as San Benito County supervisor for District 4, if he’s elected.

Dan Valcazar

Valcazar said he supported former county supervisor Jim Gillio, praising him for his leadership and decision-making skills. He said he also believes he can provide enough strong leadership to get the in-house fighting to stop.

“I have been involved in the background, growing the leadership in San Benito County,” Valcazar said. “I want strong leadership to continue and the other candidates are not strong leaders. They can do the job, but do not possess the leadership skills to move San Benito County forward in any significant fashion.”

Valcazar has been married to Magdalena for 36 years; the couple has two adult children. Their son has two master’s degrees and their daughter has a degree from St. Mary’s college.

Valcazar has a Bachelor’s degree in marine biology and a minor in chemistry but he’s currently self employed in the real estate industry. He got his real estate license in 2001, his broker’s license in 2005 and he was the broker of record for Alliance MH Homes’ (2006-2010) residential arm.

He’s also been part of a business sector that has grown from two offices to 26 offices over the last 22 years, and he is a part owner of a company. Prior to that, he had a 15-year tour in the law enforcement career.

Valcazar has served his community in a variety of leadership roles including youth and adult coaching/training, private club board director, religion instructor, finance committee member and HOA board president.

His recent activity has been donating to fundraising events such as golf tournaments for disadvantaged youth, the San Jose Police Chaplaincy program and PAL fundraisers.

Valcazar said he wants to provide transparency to win back public trust. He also mentioned taking bold action to move the county forward.

“Far too many issues are not resolved because of weak personalities that are OK to balance the supervisory board, but it’s not OK to have all supervisors be that way,” he said.

Valcazar said that taking action is the third pillar of his candidacy, noting that he has found that continual change and lessons learned benefit his life as well as those around him.

“San Benito County is now the beneficiary,” he said.