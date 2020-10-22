Keith Snow has been a Hollister resident for the past 10 years and in that time he’s taken notice on what’s been going on within the county.

The 55-year old former engineer said he wants to see change and in order to do that he wants to work together with people to make a difference.

Keith Snow

“I’m knowledgeable, I am honest and motivated,” he said.

Snow said it’s just one of the reasons why he’s running for the District 4 seat on the San Benito County Board of Supervisors in the upcoming 2020 General Election.

“As a retired former engineer from NWS and heavy equipment operator, I feel like I have a lot to offer my community,” he said.

Snow is the youngest in a family of eight and he was raised in Sacramento. He started helping his parents run multiple construction companies by the age of 12 where he said he learned to be a leader, and an even harder worker.

Snow utilized his hard working skills and continued to hold various jobs since he was 13 years old. He said he helped design some projects with Caltrans and various other companies.

Snow said he’s running for District 4 because he believes that he can bring change to San Benito County. He said he wants to oversee the growth within the county and the ongoing housing development projects in the area.

If elected, Snow said the main thing he plans to tackle is traffic control and he will aim to fix both the roads and sidewalks. He said he also wants to bring public safety to the community.

Snow wrote in his Supervisor District 4 candidate statement, filed Aug. 4 with the registrar of voters office, “It’s a time of crisis, and we cannot afford wasteful spending. You, the taxpayer, have been paying for these mistakes. Things have not (gotten) done and finished. I will start by working on the roads and sidewalks…I will build up a crew because I have experience in all aspects of construction.”