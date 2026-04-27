No injuries were reported after a train derailed on the Union Pacific Railroad tracks in downtown Hollister. Hollister Police and other agencies responded to the incident about 1:30pm April 22 on Fourth Street between Sally and McCray streets. Hollister Police Sgt. Christopher Wells said nobody was injured, and the only damage reported was to Union Pacific Railroad property.

Fourth Street was closed to vehicle traffic throughout the afternoon while Union Pacific cleared the train.

A Union Pacific Railroad spokesperson said two cars on the train “derailed upright” and the incident is under investigation.