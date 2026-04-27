The Community Foundation for San Benito County (CFSBC) recently announced the launch of its 2026 Spring Grants Campaign, a community fundraising initiative running April 6-May 1. The foundation announced on April 22 that a generous local donor has pledged $50,000 to match every community gift dollar for dollar.

If CFSBC raises $50,000 from donors, up to $100,000 in grants will be distributed to San Benito County nonprofits this spring, says a press release from the foundation.

The campaign comes directly in response to community feedback. Earlier this year, the foundation surveyed more than 100 community members, nonprofits and fund holders. The message was unambiguous: the grant program is one of the most meaningful ways the foundation serves San Benito County, and the community wanted it back, says the press release.

Last year, limited funding prevented the foundation from offering a grant round. This spring, with the support of a matching donor and the broader community, CFSBC is restoring the program.

“We heard clearly from nonprofits across San Benito County that they are facing growing needs and limited resources,” said Cassandra Kartashov, CFSBC Chief Executive Officer. “This campaign is an opportunity for our community to come together and support the organizations doing essential work right here at home. Thanks to this generous match, every dollar donated will go twice as far.”

Every dollar donated through May 1 will be matched equally, up to $50,000, according to the foundation. A $50 gift becomes $100 reaching local nonprofits. A $100 gift becomes $200.

Grants will support organizations working in hunger relief, housing, youth mentorship, elder care, arts, land conservation and other areas that ensure a meaningful quality of life. Every dollar raised and matched stays in San Benito County.

For more information or to donate, visit givesanbenito.org.