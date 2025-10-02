Hundreds of classic vehicles from all over the world were on display in downtown Hollister Sept. 27 for the 38th Annual Street Festival and Car Show.

Hosted by the Hollister Downtown Association, the event featured a wide variety of classic cars parked up and down San Benito Street in downtown Hollister. Classic car owners from all across the Bay Area and Central Coast traveled to enter their vehicles in the show. The event also featured vendors, live entertainment, food and merchandise.

At the show’s end, the Downtown Association announced Car Show winners in more than 20 categories. The “Best of Show” winner was a 1966 Ford Mustang owned by Dale Dowd, of Morgan Hill. Dowd’s car will be featured on next year’s car show T-shirt, poster and flyers.

The “Longest Distance Traveled” recognition went to Warren Jimison, of Redding, who drove his red Ford T-Bucket to the Hollister show. The “People’s Choice” winner was a 2005 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Greg Reed, of Hollister.

Downtown Hollister Car Show attendees Oly and Derrek check out the details of Anthony Gonzalez’s 1939 Chevy Pickup on Sept. 27 on San Benito Street. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Many varieties of American and foreign classic cars were on display Sept. 27 at the Downtown Hollister Street Festival & Car Show. Photo: Jonathan Natividad