Hollister Police Animal Care and Services will adjust the public hours of operation at the Hollister Animal Shelter, the police department announced Sept. 30. Beginning immediately, the shelter will be open to the public from 12-5pm, Monday through Friday.

The temporary adjustment is necessary due to current staffing levels, with one Animal Control Officer and one Animal Control Assistant serving the entire county, police said. The staff members are responsible for both field services and shelter operations, and shifting hours will allow them to dedicate mornings to feeding, cleaning, medical care and urgent calls for service.

This ensures that animals already in the shelter, located on South Street in Hollister, continue to receive the attention and compassion they deserve, while still allowing staff to assist the public during the busiest afternoon hours, the police department said.

The Hollister Animal Shelter is currently operating near capacity, and the change of hours is intended to help staff focus resources on both the animals already in their care and those still in need of assistance in the community.

For residents who locate a stray animal outside of the shelter’s operating hours, there are several recommended steps. Walking the animal around the neighborhood is often effective, as most lost pets are found within one mile of home. Posting photos and descriptions on social media, neighborhood watch groups or local lost-and-found pet pages can also help reunite animals with their owners, police advised.

Veterinary clinics and many pet supply stores offer free microchip scanning, which can provide owner information right away. During regular shelter operational hours, stray animals can be taken directly to the shelter.

In cases where the animal appears in distress or poses a danger, people are advised to call 911 for immediate assistance, the police department said.

“Hollister Police Animal Care and Services remain committed to keeping animals safe, reuniting lost pets with their families and providing professional, reliable service despite current staffing limitations,” says the announcement from Hollister PD. “We extend a heartfelt thank you to the mayor, city council members and the recently departed city manager for supporting the hiring of much-needed staff.

“These new positions will greatly strengthen our ability to serve the community, though it will take time to hire and train personnel before their full impact is realized. In the meantime, we ask for the community’s patience, support and understanding as we work through this transition together and continue to provide compassionate care for the animals of Hollister and San Benito County.”