June 29, 2021
People can be seen reflected in the hubcap of a 1946 Plymouth Coupe as they view the classic cars on San Benito Street during the 27th Annual Street Festival, Car Show and Swap Meet downtown. 2014 file photo
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Downtown Hollister events are returning

By: Staff Report
39
0

A trio of downtown Hollister’s staple events are returning this year.

The Downtown Wine & Beer Stroll will take place on San Benito Street Aug. 21 from 1-5pm. Tickets are $35 through Aug. 5. For information, call the Hollister Downtown Association at 831.636.8406.

The 34th Annual Street Festival and Car Show, put on by the Hollister Downtown Association, is set for Sept. 25 from 10am to 4pm. The event will feature more than 250 vehicles, live entertainment, raffle prizes and more. Admission is free.

In addition, the Lights On Celebration and Parade is scheduled to return to downtown on Nov. 27.

The Hollister City Council on June 21 agreed to shut down a portion of San Benito Street for the car show and Lights On Celebration.

Staff Report

