A 39-year-old man was arrested in relation to a shooting death in Hollister the afternoon of Feb. 9, according to police.

At about 2:20pm, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a fight that resulted in gunshots fired at the Hillcrest Car Wash, on the 400 block of Hillcrest Road, said the Hollister Police Department.

Arriving officers found a 48-year-old Hispanic man suffering from multiple gunshot injuries. Officers and paramedics treated the man with first aid life-saving measures, but the victim died at the scene, police said.

The police investigation found that there had been an altercation between the victim and suspect, who knew each other, authorities said. A physical fight occurred, and eventually a firearm was produced and shots were fired.

Witnesses told police that the shooter had fled the scene, and provided a description of the suspect’s vehicle. Information on the vehicle led detectives to an address for a home on Mary Drive in Hollister, police said.

Officers responded to the residence on Mary Drive and found the suspect’s vehicle parked outside, said the police department. Hollister Police and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded the home and evacuated some of the occupants before calling out for the suspect to exit.

During the police response, family members at the home communicated with the suspect by cell phone and determined that he had left the residence just before police arrived. The suspect agreed to turn himself in, police said.

About 3:45pm, police tracked the suspect to another vehicle that was traveling on Flynn Road, police said. Officers conducted a felony traffic stop and arrested the suspect without further incident.

The suspect is identified as Jose Angel Valdez, 39, according to police. Valdez was booked at the San Benito County Jail on suspicion of murder. Police do not think there are any other suspects in the incident.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

The investigation into the Feb. 9 shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.